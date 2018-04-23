KYTC Designates Breathitt-Pennyrile Parkway Corridor as Future I-169 Corridor

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has designated the Breathitt-Pennyrile Parkway Corridor as a future Interstate 169 spur corridor.

Spokesperson Keith Todd said there is no set timeline for the 34-mile conversion but said KYTC is funding a study to move the project forward. Todd said the conversion is a big factor in economic development.

“If you go to another country and you’re trying to entice a plant to come here and they ask you what’s your main highway connection if you say the Pennyrile Parkway they say well what’s the Pennyrile Parkway,” Todd said. “But if you say the Interstate 169 spur that provides them with a better idea of what kind of highway transportation you have.”

According to a 2015 Interstate Study, the conversion would cost $161 million. Todd said it will take the KYTC five to 15 years or more to fully fund the project but said “you have to start somewhere.” The Breathitt-Pennyrile Parkway corridor runs from the I-24/Pennyrile Parkway Interchange south of Hopkinsville to the I-69/Western Kentucky Parkway/Pennyrile Parkway Interchange near Nortonville.