KYTC Crews Restock Salt, Chemicals for Future Winter Weather

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews in the region are restocking salt and ice fighting chemicals in preparation for a future round of winter weather.

According to a release on Thursday, District 1 crews used more than 75% of their salt supply over the last week.

District 1 and 2 Snow and Ice teams have placed orders for a combined $1.3 million dollars of salt, weighing 23,000 tons. District 1 ordered 13,500 tons ($770,000) and District 2 ordered 9,500 tons ($535,000).

Crews have also ordered a total of 109,450 gallons of calcium chloride, at 86 cents per gallon. District 1 ordered 45,000 gallons and District 2 ordered 64,450 gallons.

Salt deliveries start arriving Friday with most deliveries made by the end of next week. KYTC said it takes about a week to restock and to distribute supplies.

Crews expect warming temperatures over the weekend, but caution the potential for some localized flooding due to rainfall.