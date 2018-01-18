KYTC Crews Restock Salt, Chemicals for Future Winter Weather

Credit via KYTCDistrict1 Facebook page

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews in the region are restocking salt and ice fighting chemicals in preparation for a future round of winter weather. 

According to a release on Thursday, District 1 crews used more than 75% of their salt supply over the last week.

District 1 and 2 Snow and Ice teams have placed orders for a combined $1.3 million dollars of salt, weighing 23,000 tons. District 1 ordered 13,500 tons ($770,000) and District 2 ordered 9,500 tons ($535,000). 

Crews have also ordered a total of 109,450 gallons of calcium chloride, at 86 cents per gallon. District 1 ordered 45,000 gallons and District 2 ordered 64,450 gallons.

Salt deliveries start arriving Friday with most deliveries made by the end of next week. KYTC said it takes about a week to restock and to distribute supplies.

Crews expect warming temperatures over the weekend, but caution the potential for some localized flooding due to rainfall.

