KY State Police Forms Team to Investigate Officer Shooting

Kentucky's top law enforcement agency has created a team to investigate officer-involved shootings in the state.

Kentucky State Police said Wednesday that a six-member investigative team of three lieutenants, two sergeants and one detective has been formed as a unit based in Frankfort.

 

The team will automatically investigate any shooting involving a state police officer and will review other officer-involved shootings on a case-by-case basis when requested by the affected agency.

 

State police Commissioner Rick Sanders says creating the team "is the right thing to do" to ensure officer-related shootings are thoroughly investigated.

 

Last year, state police investigated 19 shootings involving officers from other police agencies.

 

