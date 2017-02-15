KY State Police Forms Team to Investigate Officer Shooting

Kentucky's top law enforcement agency has created a team to investigate officer-involved shootings in the state.

Kentucky State Police said Wednesday that a six-member investigative team of three lieutenants, two sergeants and one detective has been formed as a unit based in Frankfort.

The team will automatically investigate any shooting involving a state police officer and will review other officer-involved shootings on a case-by-case basis when requested by the affected agency.

State police Commissioner Rick Sanders says creating the team "is the right thing to do" to ensure officer-related shootings are thoroughly investigated.

Last year, state police investigated 19 shootings involving officers from other police agencies.