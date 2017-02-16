Ky Senate Committee Approves Bills Requiring Bible Course, Student Civics Tests

A Kentucky Senate committee has approved a pair of bills that would make public schools offer a Bible history course and require students to pass a civics test before graduating.

The Senate Education Committee voted overwhelmingly to approve Senate Bills 138 and 159 on Thursday.

Senate Bill 159 would require students to pass the same test immigrants must pass before becoming U.S. citizens.

Senate Bill 138 would require schools to offer an elective social studies course on the Bible, including the Old Testament and the New Testament. Democratic Senator Robin Webb said the Bible is critical to understanding the culture and history of the United States.

The Kentucky Council of Churches and the ACLU oppose the bill, saying it hurts religious freedom.