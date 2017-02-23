Ky Senate Committee Advances Bill Making it Easier for Felons to Get Jobs

A Senate committee has advanced legislation aimed at making it easier for Kentuckians with criminal records to land jobs in an effort to reduce the state's prison population.

Criminal offenders could no longer be automatically denied a state-issued occupational license under the bill that cleared the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday.

The bill has the backing of an unusual coalition of advocates and politicians that includes Republican Gov. Matt Bevin and a representative of the American Civil Liberties Union.

Republican Sen. Whitney Westerfield, the bill's sponsor, says it will reduce crime while holding offenders accountable.

The bill was opposed by Republican Sen. John Schickel. He says the licensure provision is a government overreach that allows state officials to "stick our nose" in professional standards.