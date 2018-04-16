Ky Politicians Respond to Bevin’s “Misunderstood” Teacher Protest Comments

Kentucky politicians have mixed reactions to a video Governor Matt Bevin posted on Sunday. Bevin’s video was a response to the outcry over his comments claiming children were sexually abused and introduced to drugs because teachers were protesting at the Capitol.

In a nearly four-minute video, Bevin apologized to those who “couldn’t fully appreciate” what he was communicating and said he was sorry for any confusion and hurt.

Democratic Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes said on Facebook that Bevin’s apology translated to “Meant what I said. Could have said it better. Sorry, not sorry.”

Democratic State Rep. James Kay of Versailles mocked Bevin on Twitter:

Hey Everyone, we got it cleared up. The Governor is sorry you misunderstood him. He was right, you were wrong, but if that hurt your feelings, he's sorry. https://t.co/s8O1T4eOEl — Rep. James Kay (@RepJamesKay) April 15, 2018

Republican State Senator Whitney Westerfield of Hopkinsville on Twitter thanked Bevin for his apology and for taking responsibility for his words.

Thank you, @GovMattBevin, for making a public apology, taking responsibility for your words, and recognizing the fear and hurt experienced by educators understandably worried about the future. You are quite right — we all need each other. https://t.co/FRQHqourSB — Whitney Westerfield (@KyWhitney) April 15, 2018

Republican State Rep. Kenny Imes said Bevin’s earlier comments were “out of line” but has accepted his apology. He co-sponsored a House resolution on Saturday that condemned Bevin for his comments.

Teachers across the state are dressing in black Monday in solidarity against Bevin’s remarks.

This story will be updated.