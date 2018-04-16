Ky Politicians Respond to Bevin’s “Misunderstood” Teacher Protest Comments

By 1 hour ago

Credit Governor Matt Bevin's Youtube Channel

Kentucky politicians have mixed reactions to a video Governor Matt Bevin posted on Sunday. Bevin’s video was a response to the outcry over his comments claiming children were sexually abused and introduced to drugs because teachers were protesting at the Capitol.

In a nearly four-minute video, Bevin apologized to those who “couldn’t fully appreciate” what he was communicating and said he was sorry for any confusion and hurt.

Democratic Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes said on Facebook that Bevin’s apology translated to “Meant what I said. Could have said it better. Sorry, not sorry.”

Democratic State Rep. James Kay of Versailles mocked Bevin on Twitter:

Republican State Senator Whitney Westerfield of Hopkinsville on Twitter thanked Bevin for his apology and for taking responsibility for his words.

Republican State Rep. Kenny Imes said Bevin’s earlier comments were “out of line” but has accepted his apology. He co-sponsored a House resolution on Saturday that condemned Bevin for his comments.

Teachers across the state are dressing in black Monday in solidarity against Bevin’s remarks.

This story will be updated.

Bevin Apologizes for Child Sex Abuse Remarks

By 22 hours ago
J. Tyler Franklin, WFPL.org

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin apologized Sunday for saying that children were sexually abused because they were left home alone while teachers rallied to ask lawmakers to override his vetoes.

Kentucky Governor Claims Kids Were Assaulted While Teachers Absent From Classroom

By editor Apr 14, 2018

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin is having a no good, miserable day.

Kentucky House Rebukes Bevin For Saying Teacher Protest Caused Child Abuse

By Apr 14, 2018
J. Tyler Franklin, WFPL

As one of its final acts of this year’s legislative session, the Republican-led Kentucky House of Representatives passed a resolution formally condemning Gov. Matt Bevin for saying that teachers neglected students by attending protests in Frankfort on Friday, leading to child abuse.