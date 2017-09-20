Ky National Guard Departs For Caribbean to Assist in Hurricane Maria Relief

Kentucky National Guard Airmen are departing for the Caribbean today in the wake of damage left by Hurricane Maria.

The Seven Special Tactics Airmen will be aiding in relief efforts in the U.S. Virgin Islands. A four-man-team will be stationed at St. Croix, while a three-man-team from the same unit will be deployed to St. Thomas.

The team's missions will be to clear the airfield of debris, open runways and taxiways and establish air traffic control so military airlift can begin. The airmen will also aid in rescue operations.

The Kentucky Air Guard deployed 80 guardsmen to assist in Hurricane Harvey relief where they rescued 333 stranded people from the flooded Houston area.

They deployed 24 guardsmen to assist in Hurricane Irma relief, where they helped evacuate over 1,000 people from the dutch Caribbean island of St. Maarten