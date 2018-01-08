KY Labor Cabinet Says On-Site Visits Save Companies from Fines

Kentucky's Labor Cabinet says it saved companies up to $434,000 in potential fines by conducting five on-site visits last month for employers across the state.  As a result of the free, on-site visits, also known as "consultative surveys," the cabinet says employers corrected 62 serious violations. The agency says those violations could have affected up to 1,100 employees and resulted in enforcement penalties of up to $434,000.  The cabinet’s Division of Occupational Safety & Health Education & Training says consultative surveys are an effort to increase workplace safety by improving injury and illness rates. Employers who make use of these surveys do not face penalties unless violations are not corrected.

