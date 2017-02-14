Ky House Speaker Wants Bevin to Promise Not to Veto Driver’s License Overhaul

By 7 seconds ago

Credit KYTC

Kentucky House Republicans are demanding more than a public promise from Governor Matt Bevin before they agree to overhaul the state's driver's licenses. 

Kentucky is one of 27 states that has not complied with the federal Real ID Act. Last year, Bevin urged the legislature to comply with the law. But when they did, Bevin vetoed it. The federal government has given Kentucky until June 6 to comply.

If it doesn't, Kentuckians won't be able to use their driver's licenses to board domestic flights starting in 2018.

House Republican Speaker Jeff Hoover said he wants Bevin to testify about the bill before a House committee and promise he will not veto it.

Bevin did not commit to a public guarantee but said he is confident "we can get something done."

Tags: 
REAL ID
Gov. Matt Bevin
Jeff Hoover
drivers license

Related Content

Here’s What Kentucky Lawmakers Will Consider Starting On Tuesday

By Feb 6, 2017
Alexey Stiop, 123rf Stock Photo

State lawmakers return to Frankfort Tuesday after a break in this year’s General Assembly. With nearly two months left, the legislature is likely to consider major changes to the public education and criminal justice systems, giving the governor more power to reorganize university boards and altering the way medical malpractice lawsuits progress through the courts.

Kentucky Granted REAL ID Extension Through June 6

By Jan 19, 2017
transportation.ky.gov

Kentuckians can use their drivers' licenses to enter certain federal buildings until at least June 6 after the U.S. government granted the state more time to comply with a federal law.

Bevin Says He’s Working To Make Kentucky REAL ID Compliant

By Jan 16, 2017
J. Tyler Franklin, WFPL

Gov. Matt Bevin says he’s working with incoming President Donald Trump’s administration to come up with a bill that would bring Kentucky into compliance with stricter ID and driver’s license standards.

Fort Knox To Stop Accepting Kentucky Licenses For Entry

By Jan 13, 2017
wikimediacommons

  Kentucky residents soon may need a passport to enter Fort Knox.

Deadline Passes With No REAL ID Extension

By Oct 10, 2016
KYTC

Kentucky is officially out of compliance with federal driver’s license and ID regulations after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security didn’t grant another extension for the state to enact stricter standards. The previous extension expired Monday.