KY House Panel Approves Bill Requiring College Freshmen to Document Vaccinations

A House panel has advanced a bill that would require incoming college freshmen to document they have been vaccinated.

The bill would require students to show they have been vaccinated against measles, rubella, mumps, meningitis and any other diseases as required by the Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

The bill would exempt students who object for religious reasons. But it does give the state authority to require vaccinations in the event of an epidemic.

Patty Swiney, past president of the Kentucky Academy of Family Physicians, said the bill would prevent disease outbreaks. She noted a 2015 measles outbreak in California linked to unvaccinated children.

No one on the House panel spoke against the bill. It now heads to the full House of Representatives for a vote.