KY House Panel Approves Bill Requiring College Freshmen to Document Vaccinations

By 2 hours ago

Credit paylessimages, 123RF STOCK PHOTO

A House panel has advanced a bill that would require incoming college freshmen to document they have been vaccinated.

The bill would require students to show they have been vaccinated against measles, rubella, mumps, meningitis and any other diseases as required by the Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

 

The bill would exempt students who object for religious reasons. But it does give the state authority to require vaccinations in the event of an epidemic.

 

Patty Swiney, past president of the Kentucky Academy of Family Physicians, said the bill would prevent disease outbreaks. She noted a 2015 measles outbreak in California linked to unvaccinated children.

 

No one on the House panel spoke against the bill. It now heads to the full House of Representatives for a vote.

Tags: 
vaccinations
Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services

Related Content

Court Rules Kentucky Must Pay Relatives Who Care for Foster Children

By Feb 3, 2017
Nadezhda Prokudina, 123rf Stock Photo

A federal appeals court has ruled that Kentucky must pay relatives who foster a child just like it pays adults who are licensed foster parents.

This means relatives would receive payments until they obtain permanent custody. 

Kentucky Applying for Federal Funding to Battle Opioid Issue

By Jan 16, 2017
Jan Fidler, 123rf Stock Photo

Kentucky is hoping to secure up to 10-million dollars in federal support to fight the opioid addiction epidemic.