KY Health Advocate Weighs in on GOP Health Plan

A health advocacy group in Kentucky is reacting to the health care plan approved by the Republican-controlled U.S. House. The bill dismantles core aspects of the Affordable Care Act, including the employer and individual mandates.

The bill also allows states to opt out of another mandate that prevents insurers from charging consumers with pre-existing conditions more for coverage.

Ben Chandler heads the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky. He warns the changes would leave Americans worse off than they were under the Affordable Care Act. While people with pre-existing conditions can’t be denied coverage, insurers would be able to charge the more for health benefits.

"If you have cancer, you can't get insurance or you have to lose everything you have in order to treat the disease. I don't think anybody finds that acceptable in this country."

The GOP bill would also limit federal spending on Medicaid. He said he fears the state will revert back to its high uninsured rate seen before the ACA became law.

"Having insurance leads people to get preventive care and we in the long run that saves society money," Chandler said.

The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office estimates the measure, if enacted, would leave 24 million people without insurance coverage by 2026. The bill now heads to the U.S. Senate which has only a two-vote Republican majority. With no likely Democratic support, it would take only three GOP "no" votes to defeat the proposal.