Ky Ethics Panel Says Ex-Personnel Official Used Position to Solicit Contributions

A Kentucky ethics commission says a former Personnel Cabinet official used his position to solicit campaign contributions from co-workers to support then-Gov. Steve Beshear.

The Executive Branch Ethics Commission said Monday that William Ryan admitted to two counts of ethics code violations while he was a special assistant in the cabinet.

In a settlement agreement, the commission says Ryan admitted to soliciting campaign contributions from two other non-merit cabinet employees between 2010 and 2011 in support of the Democratic governor's successful re-election campaign.

The commission says he told the co-workers that the donations were "required." The commission says Ryan also admitted to submitting timesheets claiming to have worked during times he didn't appear at any of the cabinet's offices. The commission says Ryan agreed to pay a $4,000 civil penalty.