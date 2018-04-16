Ky Education and Workforce Dev. Secretary Resigns, Joins Ky Board of Education

Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Secretary Hal Heiner is stepping down from his position to accept an appointment to the Kentucky Board of Education.

Heiner’s resignation as Cabinet secretary comes after a two-and-a-half year term.

Heiner said in a release Monday that as a KDE board member, he will look to improve test scores and other academic achievement indicators across the state.

He has overseen the implementation of programs such as Work Ready Kentucky Scholarships, Dual Credit Scholarships and the $100-million Work Ready Skills Initiative.

Heiner ran against Bevin in the 2015 Republican gubernatorial primary.

Other KDE appointees named in a release on Monday include Kathy Gornik, the retired co-founder and president of audio equipment manufacturer Thiel Audio; Tracey Cusick, a mother of 10 and parental advisor to the KDE; Joe Papalia, an entrepreneur and CEO of Munich Welding and Deposition Technology Innovations; Laura Timberlake, COO of Big Sandy Distribution/Big Sandy Superstores, Amanda Stamper, public relations director for Anthem, Inc. and formerly Bevin’s communications director; Ben Cundiff, owner/operator of Cundiff Farms and former attorney and CEO of Trigg County Farmers Bank.

Heiner’s resignation is effective immediately. Governor Matt Bevin has not yet appointed someone to take Heiner's position. The Governor appoints all cabinet secretaries.