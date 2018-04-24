KY Dept. of Fish and Wildlife Resources Auctioning Surplus, Confiscated Items

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is having a public auction of surplus and confiscated items next month.

Among the surplus items are a Schaffer 16-foot aluminum boat, Mercury and Johnson boat motors, four-wheel-drive trucks and a generator. Confiscated items include shotguns, rifles, bows and hunting and fishing equipment.

Only qualified Kentucky residents may bid on confiscated items, but bidding on surplus items is open to anyone. Surplus items can be purchased with cash, checks or credit cards. Other terms and conditions are included with the list of auction items. All items are sold as is.

A list of items being offered and terms and conditions are available online.

Viewing begins at 8 a.m. EDT May 7, with bidding to start at 10 a.m. The auction will be held near the Salato Wildlife Education Center in Frankfort.

