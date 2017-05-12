Ky Ag Commissioner Hails Lifting of Chinese Embargo on US Beef

Kentucky’s Agriculture Commissioner is praising the announcement that China is ending its embargo on beef imports from the U.S. From member station WKYU, Kevin Willis has this story…

The Trump administration announced that China would start importing U.S. beef no later than July 16th. In a statement, Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said the decision will re-open a market a 1.3 billion people that had been closed since 2003.

China banned beef imports from the U.S. that year following a case of mad-cow disease. Kentucky has more than one-million beef cows, making the state the largest beef cattle producer east of the Mississippi

River. Beef cattle sales netted more than 733-million-dollars in farm cash receipts last year.