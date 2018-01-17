KY Activists Plan 2018 March

The Women’s March 2018 campaign, “Power to the Polls,” has affiliated groups across the commonwealth organizing anniversary events ranging from marches to legislative actions to community voter registration drives.

The effort aims to harness a collective energy that advocates for policies and candidates that support women’s rights and human rights. Murray-based West Kentucky NOW plans to hold a membership drive and voter registration on the 20th at the Big Apple Cafe to gain support for efforts towards social justice and equality. Other local events on January 21st include the Paducah Women’s March beginning at the Robert Cherry Civic Center; and a march in Lexington organized by the KY National Organization for Women, which begins at the Fayette Circuit Courthouse.

Local marches are in solidarity with the national Women’s March in Las Vegas and begin at 2:00 local time. All events associated with the Women’s March movement are connected through the national site, womensmarch.com.

“Power to the Polls” comes one year after more than six million supporters marched in D.C. to advance the Women’s March agenda.