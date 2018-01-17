KY Activists Plan 2018 March

By 1 hour ago

Credit via Women's March on Washington Kentucky Chapter Facebook Page

  The Women’s March 2018 campaign, “Power to the Polls,” has affiliated groups across the commonwealth organizing anniversary events ranging from marches to legislative actions to community voter registration drives.

The effort aims to harness a collective energy that advocates for policies and candidates that support women’s rights and human rights. Murray-based West Kentucky NOW plans to hold a membership drive and voter registration on the 20th at the Big Apple Cafe to gain support for efforts towards social justice and equality. Other local events on January 21st include the Paducah Women’s March beginning at the Robert Cherry Civic Center; and a march in Lexington organized by the  KY National Organization for Women, which begins at the Fayette Circuit Courthouse.

Local marches are in solidarity with the national Women’s March in Las Vegas and begin at 2:00 local time. All events associated with the Women’s March movement are connected through the national site, womensmarch.com.

“Power to the Polls” comes one year after more than six million supporters marched in D.C. to advance the Women’s March agenda.

Tags: 
Women's March on Washington

Related Content

Hundreds Join 'March for Equality and Social Justice' in Murray

By & Jan 21, 2017
Ebony Clark, WKMS

As thousands of demonstrators joined the Women’s March on Washington on Saturday, a similar march in far western Kentucky drew hundreds of people from diverse backgrounds to Murray. Ebony Clark and Taylor Inman bring this audio postcard:

Western Kentuckians Trek to D.C. for Women's March on Washington

By Jan 21, 2017
Courtesy of Jessica Evans, via Facebook

Hundreds of thousands of people from across the U.S. descended on the National Mall in the nation’s capitol Saturday for the Women’s March on Washington. A small, but energized group from far western Kentucky joined them. Matt Markgraf spoke with some of the women who made the journey.

[Audio] Organizers Talk About March For Equality and Social Justice

By & Jan 20, 2017
March for Equality and Social Justice - Facebook

On Sounds Good with Tracy Ross, Sarah Gutwirth and Mary Tripp Reed discuss The March for Social Justice and Equality happening Saturday in Murray.