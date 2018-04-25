KSP Setting Up Locations for Citizens to Dispose Unneeded Medications on National ‘Take Back Day’

The Kentucky State Police and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency are setting up locations across the commonwealth for citizens to dispose unneeded prescription drugs.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day will take place on Saturday, April 28th. KSP says collections will take place at state police posts and other locations in 16 cities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sergeant Josh Lawson says the event makes it easy for citizens to dispose of unneeded drugs in the safest way possible.

“For health reasons, we don’t want them disposing them down the drain or in the trash where anyone may be susceptible to them or they may contaminate drinking water or things of that nature when they’re flushed down toilets,” said Lawson.

KSP says last year 456 tons of unneeded medications were disposed of in the U.S. during the nationwide event, and Kentucky collected more than 1,600 pounds during two take back events.

The posts in west Kentucky are located in Hickory in Graves County and Nortonville in Hopkins County.