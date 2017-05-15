KSP Post 1 Honors Fallen Troopers on National Police Officer Memorial Day

Kentucky State Police Post 1 held services for fallen soldiers on Monday as part of National Police Officer Memorial Day.

Troopers and civilian staff placed wreaths at the memorial outside of the Graves County post for Trooper Eric Chrisman and Joseph ‘Cameron’ Ponder. Chrisman was fatally injured in a vehicle collision in 2015 while en route to a reckless driving complaint in Livingston County. Ponder was fatally shot in 2015 during a traffic stop in Lyon County.

KSP troopers then placed a wreath at the gravesite of Trooper James McNeely. He drowned in 1972 while on a flood rescue mission in Franklin County.

President John F. Kennedy designated May 15 as National Police Officer Memorial Day. President Donald Trump also declared the week of May 14 through 20 as National Police Week.