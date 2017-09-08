KSP Investigating Escape, Collision, and Shooting at State Penitentiary

Kentucky State Police are investigating a car crash involving a State Penitentiary inmate, a woman and small child.

KSP spokesman Jody Cash said dispatch received a call this morning about a car crash near the prison in Eddyville.While responding troopers learned the crash may be related to reports of an escaped inmate.

Cash said a Kentucky State Penitentiary Corrections Officer fired shots and injured the inmate as the incident escalated. The inmate, who’s name hasn’t been released, is expected to recover from his injuries. Both the woman and child were treated for injuries sustained during the crash and have been released from the hospital.

KSP say it is an isolated incident and there is no additional threat to the surrounding community. The minimum custody inmate involved was assigned to a work detail outside the maximum security portion of the prison.

All other inmates are accounted for and the prison is secure. This incident comes months after the prisoners assaulted seven correctional officers and the facility was placed on lockdown