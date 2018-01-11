KSP Fined for Refusing to Share 911 Calls in 1995 West Ky Disappearance Case

The Kentucky State Police must pay nearly $24,000 for refusing to share 911 calls with the Madisonville-area mother of a young woman who disappeared decades ago.

The penalty includes legal fees and $25 per day for violating Kentucky's Open Records Act for 564 days.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports that Sarah Teague and her lawyer Chip Adams believe police suspected the wrong man in the apparent 1995 abduction of her 23-year-old daughter, Heather Teague.

They say a 911 call played for them in 2016 was different than a call they heard in 2008 describing a different man dragging the girl away.

Police said the first tape is lost.

A judge dismissed their claim that they couldn't share a copy of the 2016 call without hindering a possible police action.