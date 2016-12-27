KMA "Know Your Meds" Campaign Will Attempt To Tackle Kentucky's Drug Epidemic

Kentucky Medical Association’s newest campaign “Know Your Meds” will take on a different approach in 2017 to combat Kentucky’s drug epidemic.

President Dr. Nancy Swikert said the goal is to get parents, children and patients more involved in understanding prescription drugs. Swikert said past efforts to combat the drug problem focused on doctors and tightened access to drugs, which she said drove the population to turn toward heroin and opioids.

"Once the heroin came in the picture you started getting many, many, many, more deaths," Swikert said. "And now somewhere along this way, our children got involved. We’re not sure exactly when it took off but we suddenly became aware too late that there’s a big problem out there."

Swikert said Kentucky has the third highest drug overdose rate in the nation with more than 1,000 deaths a year. Swikert said Calloway Co has one of the lowest rates with 16 deaths in the past 4 years. She also noted a decrease in McCracken, Bullitt and Perry Counties.

"Across the U.S this is a big issue, not just here in Kentucky 47,000 people died in the U.S. from drug overdose in 2014 and 30,000 of those, it was prescription drugs."

Swikert said 75 percent of teenagers claim to have access to prescription meds in their home or a relative’s home. “Know Your Meds” will try to educate patients on how to use, store, and dispose of prescription drugs.