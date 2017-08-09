Kentucky's Top Elected Officials Prepare to Meet in Court

By 25 minutes ago

Credit Andy Beshear, Matt Bevin, official photos

Two of Kentucky's most bitter rivals will meet in court twice over the next 10 days in legal battles that could help shape the state's future in both politics and policy.

Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear has sued Republican Gov. Matt Bevin four times over his use of executive orders to reshape state government. Wednesday, Bevin's attorneys will ask a judge to dismiss the latest lawsuit that challenges the governor's order to remake several boards that govern public education.

Next week, the two sides will argue before the state Supreme Court over whether Bevin can abolish and replace the boards of trustees at public universities, namely the University of Louisville.

The lawsuits have extra weight since Beshear is seen as a potential candidate to challenge Bevin for re-election in 2019.

Tags: 
Gov. Matt Bevin
Attorney General Andy Beshear
Kentucky Supreme Court
University of Louisville

Related Content

Ethics Panel: If Beshear Plans Run For Governor, He Shouldn’t Investigate Bevin

By Jul 17, 2017
J. Tyler Franklin / KyCIR

  The Executive Branch Ethics Commission says that if Attorney General Andy Beshear plans on running for governor in 2019, he shouldn’t investigate allegations that Gov. Matt Bevin used his office to get a deal on a mansion he bought earlier this year.