Kentucky's House Overrides Governor's Veto

Kentucky's House of Representatives has overridden Gov. Matt Bevin's veto of a $480 million tax hike that helps pay for increases in public education spending.

The Republican-controlled House voted 57-40 to override the GOP governor's veto of House bill 366. The bill raises revenue for the state over the next two years. It includes a 6 percent sales tax on a variety of services, including auto and home repairs, to pay for higher classroom spending.

Bevin vetoed the increase because he said it would not generate enough money to cover new state spending. Republican legislative leaders disagreed.

Thousands of teachers rallied at the Kentucky Capitol on Friday, urging lawmakers to override Bevin's vetoes.

The Republican-controlled state Senate will take up the veto next.