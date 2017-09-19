Kentucky's Biggest City To Bid For Amazon Project

By 47 minutes ago

Credit Paul Schneider, 123rf Stock Photo

Kentucky's biggest city says it is joining several other communities in a bid to land Amazon's second headquarters.

The company said that it will spend more than $5 billion to build another headquarters in North America to house as many as 50,000 employees. Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos says the new space will be "a full equal" of its current home in Seattle.

Louisville Forward spokeswoman Jessica Wethington told The Courier-Journal on Monday that the city's development arm is putting together a plan to bid on the project. She says they will highlight the region's strong position in shipping, e-commerce, advanced manufacturing and logistics.

Amazon has said it will prioritize metro areas with more than one million people, a highly educated talent pool and a strong university system. Bids are due by Oct. 19.

Tags: 
Amazon
Louisville

Related Content

Cities Try Convincing Amazon They're Ready For Its New Headquarters

By 19 hours ago

An official from Toronto has called Amazon's search for the second headquarters "the Olympics of the corporate world."

It's a unique situation of its kind and scale. Typically, cities and states vie for factories or offices behind the scenes. This time, Amazon's public solicitation of bids from essentially all major metropolitan areas in North America has prompted reporters and analysts across the continent to run their own odds on potential winners.

What's at stake?