Kentucky's Biggest City To Bid For Amazon Project

Kentucky's biggest city says it is joining several other communities in a bid to land Amazon's second headquarters.

The company said that it will spend more than $5 billion to build another headquarters in North America to house as many as 50,000 employees. Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos says the new space will be "a full equal" of its current home in Seattle.

Louisville Forward spokeswoman Jessica Wethington told The Courier-Journal on Monday that the city's development arm is putting together a plan to bid on the project. She says they will highlight the region's strong position in shipping, e-commerce, advanced manufacturing and logistics.

Amazon has said it will prioritize metro areas with more than one million people, a highly educated talent pool and a strong university system. Bids are due by Oct. 19.