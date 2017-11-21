In Kentucky, Transparent Pie Is Clearly A Thanksgiving Winner

By Ashlie Stevens 2 hours ago
  • Though the filling is not actually totally transparent, the name of the pie has stuck around since it first appeared in Kentucky newspapers in the 1890s.
    View Slideshow 1 of 2
    Though the filling is not actually totally transparent, the name of the pie has stuck around since it first appeared in Kentucky newspapers in the 1890s.
    J. Tyler Franklin / WFPL
  • View Slideshow 2 of 2
    J. Tyler Franklin / WFPL
Originally published on November 21, 2017 9:00 am

It's only 9 a.m. on the Friday before Thanksgiving, but there's already a line at Magee's Bakery in Lexington, Ky., filled with people holding dense, sugary pies they've pulled from the bakery shelves.

Greg Higgins, the president and head baker at Magee's, says a rush for Kentucky transparent pies is pretty typical at this time of year.

"This is a standard thing for us to do because of the number of people who are from Maysville — because that's where the transparent name comes from, in that region," Higgins says.

Maysville, Ky., about 70 miles northeast of Lexington, is the home of the original Magee's Bakery, which opened in the 1930s. Magee's is known for popularizing the transparent pie.

"It's one of the most basic pies that you can make in terms of the ingredients, because it mainly consists of sugar and eggs and milk with a little bit of flour," Higgins says. "You just have a pie shell with that liquid filling that you pour off and bake off."

Higgins says most new customers are enchanted by the "transparent" name, though the pie filling is really just colorless (not totally transparent like the clear pumpkin pie from the Chicago restaurant Alinea, which has recently taken the internet by storm).

While the attention-grabbing name is unique — and first started appearing in Kentucky newspaper advertisements and articles in the 1890s — food historian Sarah Baird says the dessert actually closely resembles pies from other regions of the United States.

"When you go into Indiana you have sugar pies," Baird says. "It's kind of a kissing-cousin of shoofly pie, which is in Pennsylvania."

She also mentions chess pies, originally found in New England, and Southern buttermilk pies. All of these have the same simple sugary liquid filling that is baked down in a shell.

Baird did some in-depth research on the origin of the transparent pie for her book Kentucky Sweets.

She thinks part of its original popularity — and the popularity of similar variations — was due to its accessibility to rural families.

"What everyone in my research kept coming back to over and over is that it's a pie that doesn't require something expensive like pecans," Baird says. "They are kind of farm ingredients, right? You are going to have all those ingredients in the pantry or on the farm. You can go get the eggs, you will have the cream."

She says the actual origin of the transparent name is still kind of a mystery — but it's something that is definitely unique to the Maysville area.

Back at Magee's, Greg Higgins recalls a conversation in which he tried describing a chess pie — a dessert that has the same basic ingredients as a transparent pie — to a friend from Maysville.

"And they say, 'You mean a transparent pie?'" Higgins says. "That's just what they know."

Transparent Pie Recipe

Though Magee's prefers to keep its transparent pie recipe in-house, here's one family recipe from Sarah Baird that you can try at home.

One 9-inch pie (8 servings)

Active time: 20 minutes

Total time: 1 hour, 5 minutes

Additional tools: pie plate, rolling pin

For the crust

1 cup all-purpose flour

¼ cup of granulated sugar

1 tsp salt

1 ½ tsp water, chilled

1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons of unsalted butter, chilled

For the filling

8 tbs butter, softened

2 cups granulated sugar

1 cup (about 8 ounces) heavy cream

4 medium eggs, beaten

2 tbs all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Using a food processor, pulse together flour, salt, sugar, water and butter until the dough begins to come together (it will appear crumbly.) Remove dough from processor and knead gently, without overworking, until the dough is formed into a 1/2-inch thick disc. Cover with cling wrap, and refrigerate for 30 minutes. After the crust has chilled, remove from the refrigerator and allow to rest for five minutes. Using a rolling pin, roll out the crust, then press into a pie plate or tin, crimping the edges and removing any excess dough. Set aside.

Using an electric hand mixer, beat together butter and sugar until fully smooth, about 3 minutes. Add cream and eggs, beating until smooth, then stir in flour and vanilla with a large spatula. Pour filling into crust. Bake until a golden brown crust forms on top and a toothpick inserted comes out clean, about 45 minutes.


Copyright 2017 Louisville Public Media. To see more, visit Louisville Public Media.

Tags: 
Thanksgiving
Transparent Pie

Related Content

Americans Say To Pass The Turkey, Not The Politics, At Thanksgiving This Year

By 2 hours ago

Most Americans don't want their family members to pass along their political opinions while passing the turkey and dressing this Thanksgiving.

According to a new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll, 58 percent of people celebrating the holiday are dreading having to talk politics around the dinner table. Just 31 percent said they were eager to discuss the latest news with their family and friends, while 11 percent are unsure.

It's Not Just Politics. Food Can Stir Holiday Conflict, Too

By Nov 20, 2017

If you're gluten-free, you may turn up your nose at Aunt Betsey's macaroni and cheese. And what if you've got a vegan teenager in the family who'd like the Thanksgiving feast to be turkey-free?

A poll from the University of Michigan finds that for families with a picky eater or someone on a special diet, holiday meals can be tricky.

This Thanksgiving, Try StoryCorps' Oral History Project

By Nov 18, 2017

With enough divisive topics to go around the Thanksgiving table this year, dinner debates can easily steal our attention away from loved ones. StoryCorps suggests using its app to have a meaningful, one-on-one conversation, as part of its Great Thanksgiving Listen project, where kids interview their elders about their lives. But anyone with a smartphone can participate.

Sounds Good Explores the Benefits of Being Thankful

By & Melanie Davis Nov 15, 2017
maxpixel.com

    During the Thanksgiving season, words like 'gratitude' and 'thankfulness' are seen at every turn. However, the holiday season can often carry stressful, and even negative, connotations. MSU Psychology professor, Dr. Michael Bordieri, visits Sounds Good to discuss the psychological benefits of gratitude in every day life, and how important it is to focus on the positive. 

Mind Over Platter: Mindful Eating Might Trim Region’s Obesity

By Mary Meehan (OVR) Nov 28, 2016
Sarah Jane Sanders

Candy, candy canes, candy corn and syrup. Those are the four basic food groups according to Buddy the Elf. And this time of year, the gluttonous season, it seems like he is onto something.