Kentucky Teacher Rally Planned as Lawmakers Mull Budget

By 34 minutes ago

 

Credit Ryland Barton

Kentucky teachers plan another round of protests at the state Capitol as lawmakers meet to address a state budget.

The Kentucky Education Association said on its Facebook page it is hosting a rally and march starting at the union headquarters in Frankfort before heading to the state Capitol on Monday.

Lawmakers are scheduled to reconvene to possibly vote on a two-year operating budget.

Some school districts have called off classes Monday. Much of the state is on spring break.

Union President Stephanie Winkler said last week that if the budget is not in the best interest of public education, students and public service, "then we will react."

Hundreds of teachers filled the Capitol Friday to protest last-minute changes to their pension system. Kentucky's pension system is among the worst-funded in the country.

Tags: 
teachers
Kentucky pension system

Related Content

Kentucky Teachers Storm Capitol To Protest Passage Of Pension Bill

By Mar 30, 2018
Ryland Barton

Teachers from around Kentucky descended on Frankfort Friday morning to protest a surprise pension bill that was rushed through the state legislature the day before.

Kentucky Lawmakers Pass Last-Minute Pension Overhaul

By Mar 29, 2018
Ryland Barton

After weeks of saying that a proposal to fix retirement benefits for state workers was likely dead, on Thursday Republican leaders of the Kentucky legislature quickly passed a bill overhauling the state’s pension systems. The legislation, which does little to address the state’s pension debt, was attached to an unrelated bill dealing with governance of sewage districts.

No Vote On Pension Bill As Teachers, State Workers Protest

By Mar 9, 2018
Ryland Barton, Kentucky Public Radio

  After teachers and other public workers descended on the state Capitol Friday to protest a bill overhauling Kentucky’s pension systems, the state Senate decided to not take a vote on the measure.

Kentucky Pension Vote Uncertain As Teachers Protest

By Mar 9, 2018
Ryland Barton

With hundreds of chanting teachers packing Kentucky's Capitol, a vote on a bill that would cut retirement benefits for one of the nation's worst-funded public pension plans seems uncertain.