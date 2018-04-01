Kentucky Teacher Rally Planned as Lawmakers Mull Budget

Kentucky teachers plan another round of protests at the state Capitol as lawmakers meet to address a state budget.

The Kentucky Education Association said on its Facebook page it is hosting a rally and march starting at the union headquarters in Frankfort before heading to the state Capitol on Monday.

Lawmakers are scheduled to reconvene to possibly vote on a two-year operating budget.

Some school districts have called off classes Monday. Much of the state is on spring break.

Union President Stephanie Winkler said last week that if the budget is not in the best interest of public education, students and public service, "then we will react."

Hundreds of teachers filled the Capitol Friday to protest last-minute changes to their pension system. Kentucky's pension system is among the worst-funded in the country.