Kentucky State Police Warn of Phone Scam in Western Kentucky

The Kentucky State Police are warning of a phone scam in western Kentucky involving Kentucky Utilities.

In a release, police said an unknown person called a local business claiming to be from KU and stated they would shut the power off if the business did not make an immediate payment over the phone.

KSP warned to not give payment information over the phone or to call the number provided by the caller.

Police said to contact the local power company through a verified number to address account related issues.