Kentucky State Police Seize $1.5M in Heroin During Lyon Co. Traffic Stop

Kentucky State Police have seized $1.5 million worth of heroin during a traffic stop in Lyon County Monday evening.

State police stopped a tractor trailer on I-24 for commercial vehicle inspection purposes.

During the inspection officers found a small amount of heroin on one of the two occupants. A further search revealed 15 kilos, or 33 pounds of the drug (the estimated street value is $1.5 million).

Police arrested two men from Utah: 29-year old Roberto Orozco and 50-year-old Alberto Leal-Martinez.

Both are charged with Aggravated Trafficking in Heroin - a class B Felony. They are lodged in the Caldwell County Jail.