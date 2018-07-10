Kentucky State Police Investigating Two Deaths At Livingston Co. Residence

Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of two people in Livingston County.

Police said in a release on Tuesday they received a call from the Livingston County Sheriff about two people dead in a residence on US Highway 60 E. just after 4 p.m.

57-year-old Terry Burnette was found dead in the front yard. 56-year-old Deborah Burnette was found dead in her bedroom.

Both were from Burna. Both had various medical issues. Police do not suspect foul play.

Autopsies are scheduled at the State Medical Examiner's Office in Madisonville on Wednesday.