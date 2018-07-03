Kentucky State Police Investigate Stabbing Death in Webster County

Kentucky State Police are investigating a stabbing death in Webster County.

Police said in a release on Tuesday they received a complaint shortly after 10 p.m. on July 2 of a stabbing that occurred around Lisman Mount Myria Road.

An investigation revealed that 23-year-old Christopher Johnston of Dawson Springs stabbed multiple times 26-year-old George Burchett of Sebree.

Webster County Coroner Todd Vanover pronounced Burchett dead at the scene.

Johnston was arrested without incident and faces a murder charge. He is lodged in the Webster County Detention Center.