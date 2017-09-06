Kentucky State Police to Host Recruitment Meetings in West Kentucky

The Kentucky State Police is hosting two recruitment meetings in west Kentucky next week.

KPS says they are accepting more applications under new hiring qualifications. Anyone with a high school diploma or GED and three years of work experience can apply. Public Affairs Officer Jody Cash said the town hall will aim to answer questions from people interested in the job.

“Our hopes are that people who are interested in a career in law enforcement with the state police would see this as an opportunity to kind of get some answers as to our hiring process and what our agency’s about,” said Cash.



The meetings are at Murray State University on September 11 and the Western Kentucky University Owensboro campus on September 14. Both meetings begin at 6pm. There are more than 866 troopers in Kentucky as of August.