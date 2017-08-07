Kentucky State Police Asking Residents to Vote for Cruiser

Kentucky State Police think they have the best-looking ride around, and they hope residents agree enough to vote for their cruiser in a competition.

The agency is participating in the American Association of State Troopers 2018 Best Looking Cruiser Contest. Their entry is a photo of a new Dodge Charger cruiser in a horse farm setting. The contest winner will be featured on the cover of the association's 2018 wall calendar.

Police say in a statement that residents can support for their favorite cruiser by visiting the contest page on Facebook and liking the photo.

All votes must be cast by 5 p.m. on Aug. 14.