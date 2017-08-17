Kentucky Senior Food Insecurity Higher Than National Average

The State of Senior Hunger in America in 2015 study shows a higher percentage of Kentuckians 60 and older experiencing food insecurity compared to the national average. 2015 is the most recent year for which data is available.

Kentucky senior food insecurity registered almost 10 percent, while the national average was 8.1 percent. Kentucky Association of Food Banks Director Tamara Sandberg says many seniors are hesitant to visit a food bank.

“There’s this perception that it’s not intended for them, so we do have a hard time in some cases getting senior citizens who need help to accept the help," Sandberg said.

Sandberg says food insecurity statistics for seniors is particularly concerning when it’s been close to a decade since the nation experienced a recession.