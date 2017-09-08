Kentucky Sending Team to South Carolina to Aid in Hurricane Irma

Credit Kentucky Emergency Management via Facebook

Kentucky Emergency Management is sending an Incident Management Team to South Carolina to provide assistance with Hurricane Irma.

KYEM staff and emergency response teams leave Friday to assist with operational management and coordination efforts. Teams will help set up distribution centers for the public to pick up emergency supplies.

KYEM officials received a request Thursday from South Carolina asking for support personnel. KYEM officials have been tracking the hurricane and preparing for Emergency Management Assistance Compact requests. EMAC is a mutual aid agreement between states and territories in the United States.

The Incident Management Team consists of personnel from KYEM, Grant County EMA, Campbell County Fire District #1, Campbell County EMA, Piner/Fiskburg Fire District and Boone County EMA.

