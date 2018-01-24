Kentucky Senate Passes Bill to Require Including Abstinence Instruction

The Kentucky Senate voted 32 to five Wednesday to require the inclusion of abstinence based instruction in any sex education course in public schools.

Paducah Senator Danny Carroll cast an yes vote.

“If we don’t set a firm baseline for our kids to follow, where are we headed?” Carroll said.





The bill states abstinence from sexual activity is the only way to avoid out of wedlock pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases. Louisville Senator Morgan McGarvey voted no.

“It does establish what must be taught. It doesn’t include all that should be taught.” McGarvey said.

Lexington Senator Reggie Thomas told his colleagues he’s seen bills that impose a morale code instead of educating them about life.

Louisville Senator Julie Racque Adams voted yes but called the legislation a “limited bill,” adding it needed to be more comprehensive moving forward.

Proponents like Bill Sponsor Stephen Meredith stressed it is not an abstinence-only measure.

“Abstinence and monogamy are just plain old fashion common sense. Period. No hidden agenda.” Meridith said.

Louisville Senator Denise Harper Angel cast a no vote.





“No matter what we legislate Mr. President, sex outside marriage is going to happen and I’m fearful that if this bill passes today, this is all that will be taught.” Angel said.

The bill passed 32 to five and heads to the House.





