Kentucky Senate Leaders Focusing on Pension Reforms

Much of the attention on day one of the Kentucky General Assembly focused on the House, and the status of Speaker Jeff Hoover. Meanwhile, the Kentucky Senate was gearing up for a proposed overhaul of the state’s pension systems.

A sexual harassment investigation in the House had members there debating decisions about leadership. In the Senate, a military band opened the session with music.

The senate’s first day included the approval of rules and administering the oath for newly chosen Senate President Pro Tem Jimmy Higdon. Following adjournment, Senate President Robert Stivers was asked if he felt different than he did a year ago when republicans gained control of both houses and elected a GOP governor. “We’re going to focus on what we can control and that’s the senate. For anything that happens beyond the confines of these four walls, other people will have to be responsible for that,” said Stivers.

Stivers says work continues on a modified pension reform bill, but he’s not sure when a floor vote might occur.​

