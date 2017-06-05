Kentucky Secretary Of State Traveling To Taiwan

Kentucky's secretary of state is traveling to Asia for an international trade mission.

Alison Lundergan Grimes is scheduled to visit Taiwan this week with four other secretaries of state during a trip coordinated and paid for by the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office. Grimes made a similar visit in 2013.

Grimes said she will meet with several Kentucky companies with offices in Taiwan, which is Kentucky' sixth largest export market in Asia. In 2015, Taiwan agreed to purchase corn and soybeans from Kentucky in 2016 and 2017.

Earlier this year, Grimes said she worked to make Kentucky the 21st state with a reciprocal driver's license agreement with Taiwan.