Kentucky Releases Unemployment Data for October 2017

Unemployment rates fell in 88 Kentucky counties, stayed the same in ten and rose in 22 counties between October 2016 and October 2017.

That’s according to the Kentucky Center for Education and Workforce Statistics. In far west Kentucky, rates dropped in Ballard, Carlisle, Graves, and Marshall counties but rose in Calloway, Fulton, Hickman and McCracken counties. Most of the Pennyrile area saw rates fall, except for Crittenden and Trigg counties.

The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 4.3 percent for October 2017, and 3.9 percent for the nation.