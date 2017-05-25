Kentucky To Receive $500K In Johnson & Johnson Settlement

Kentucky will receive more than a half-million dollars in a settlement with a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary over nonprescription drugs.

Attorney General Andy Beshear's office said Kentucky was among 42 states and the District of Columbia involved in the lawsuit. The settlement requires Johnson & Johnson to pay a total of $33 million to be divided among the states and the district.

The case involved allegations that the company unlawfully promoted the drugs from 2009 to 2011 as complying with manufacturing safety standards.

The drugs include Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, St. Joseph Aspirin, Sudafed, Pepcid, Mylanta, Rolaids, Zyrtec and Zyrtec Eye Drops, all manufactured and distributed by McNeil Consumer Healthcare Division.

Beshear's office said the alleged lapses resulted in recalls of many of the drugs.