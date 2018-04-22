Kentucky Ranks Low In Study Of Environmentally Friendly States

A new study ranks Kentucky the third least environmentally-friendly state in the nation.

Vermont was ranked the most environmentally friendly, with West Virginia coming in last.

The WalletHub study compared states across three key factors--environmental quality, eco-friendly behaviors, and climate-change contributions. Kentucky ranked 48th overall, and last in the category of environmental quality.

That ranking was determined by looking at solid waste per-capita, air, water and soil quality. Eco-friendly behaviors considered in the study include each state’s renewable energy usage, energy and gas consumption, and daily water usage.

WalletHub used data from the U.S. Census Bureau, American Chemistry Council, Natural Resources Defense Council and others. Tennessee came in 23rd in the overall rankings, with Indiana 42nd.

