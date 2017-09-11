Kentucky Ranks 44th in the U.S. on 'Happiness' Survey

The state of Kentucky ranks number 44 on a new Happiness survey conducted by the personal finance website WalletHub.

The rankings are based on 28 metrics that include satisfaction with daily life, work environment, worries about money, rates of depression, volunteer rate and participation in sports.

On ‘emotional and physical well-being’ and ‘participation in sports’ Kentucky came in 46th in the nation. The Bluegrass State ranked better on ‘community environment’ at 37 and ‘work environment’ at number 35.

Neighboring states Tennessee and Indiana are a little ‘happier,’ ranking 42nd and 34th in the nation. The survey showed Minnesota to be the ‘happiest’ state in the country, followed by Utah and Hawaii. West Virginia ranked last in the nation.

