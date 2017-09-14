Kentucky Preliminary Unemployment Rate 'Unchanged' in August at 5.4%

Kentucky’s preliminary unemployment rate remained unchanged in August, but is still above national average.

A state report released Thursday shows the preliminary rate of 5.4% remains the same as the revised 5.4% from July.

The professional and business services sector showed the largest month-to-month gains, adding 3,400 jobs. The leisure and hospitality sector saw the largest decline, of 2,500 jobs.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the national unemployment rate is 4.4%.

As of July, far west Kentucky has overall statistically higher unemployment rates than the state average.