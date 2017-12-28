Kentucky Population Estimate Up 0.4 Percent from 2016

By Person: The Associated Press 2 hours ago

Credit ALLEGRETTO, 123RF STOCK PHOTO

  Kentucky remains the 26th largest state by population, based on newly released census data that shows an increase in residents of 0.4 percent from last year.

The Kentucky State Data Center at the University of Louisville said in a news release that new estimates from the Census Bureau show the state's resident population was 4,454,189 as of July 1. The number is a 2.6% increase from the 2010 census.

The center said people age 65 and older account for all of the state's population growth since 2010. That group has grown 23% since the 2010 census, while the number of people younger than 65 has declined.

There were 1,010,539 Kentuckians under the age of 18 in 2017, the smallest number since 2005.

Tags: 
U.S. Census Bureau
Kentucky State Data Center

Related Content

Kentucky Population Expected to Climb 10 Percent by 2040

By Oct 26, 2016
Jasmin Merdan/123 Stock Photo

A new report says Kentucky's population is expected to increase more than 10 percent between 2015 and 2040, with Jefferson and Fayette counties projected to remain the most populous.

'Many Challenges' Ahead For 2020 Census, Commerce Secretary Says

By Oct 12, 2017

The 2020 Census is expected to cost more than $15 billion — an increase of more than 25 percent above the U.S. Census Bureau's original estimate — Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told members of the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform during a Thursday hearing.

"There are still many challenges ahead," said Ross, who says additional funding from Congress is "urgently needed" as preparations continue for the once per decade, constitutionally mandated count of every person in the U.S.