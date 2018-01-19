Kentucky Politics Distilled: Bevin Budget Edition

This week, Gov. Matt Bevin presented his proposal for how the state should spend its money over the next two years.

In his budget address, Bevin called for cutting spending, putting more money into the pension systems and totally eliminating 70 programs across state government.

Bevin argues additional funding is necessary for the state’s unfunded pension liability, but critics say the reductions will cut some key services to the bone, or end them entirely.

In this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled, Capitol reporter Ryland Barton has a breakdown of Bevin’s budget proposal.