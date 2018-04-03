Kentucky Policy Group Criticizes Kentucky Tax Reform Plan

By 56 minutes ago

Credit Mary Meehan | Ohio Valley ReSource

  A tax reform bill that passed Monday by Kentucky lawmakers is now awaiting a decision from Governor Matt Bevin. Some economists are saying the tax plan is more of a tax shift from wealthy individuals to middle and low income Kentuckians.

The plan would reduce the income tax rate for individuals as well as corporations. It would also broaden the services that could be taxed, such as landscaping, pet grooming and janitorial work.

Jason Bailey is the executive director of the liberal-leaning Kentucky Center for Economic Policy. He said a consumption-based tax system isn’t sustainable for Kentucky and would put the burden of taxes on people who earn less.

“Makes it harder to generate revenue because most of the income in the economy is going to the people at the top and you’re taxing them less then you’re collecting less for our schools, for our infrastructure, for our human services,” he said.  

Bailey said he’s also troubled by the way the plan moved through the legislature. He said the legislation should have had public input and debate.  

“It’s just the wrong way to govern. Any big complex issue like tax reform needs to see the light of day and needs to have lots of public input and public debate and this didn’t have that. It’s governing at its worst,” he said.

He said the state has already experienced 19 rounds of budget cuts over the past ten years, and the new tax plan could put the state’s public schools and services at risk for even more cuts.

© 2018 WKU Public Radio

Tags: 
Kentucky Center for Economic Policy
tax reform
2018 General Assembly

Related Content

Executive Director At KCEP Says Budget Cuts Are Not The Only Option

By Feb 19, 2018
Sergey Kuzmin 123rf stock photo

  A liberal leaning policy institute is suggesting the state focus more on raising revenue and less on cutting social programs.

Kentucky Lawmakers Eyeing Sales Tax Increases on Services

By 14 hours ago
Henryk Sadura, 123RF Stock Photo

Taking a cue from their Washington counterparts, Kentucky's Republican-dominated legislature voted to revamp the state's tax code on Monday by giving $194 million back to taxpayers but imposing $681 million of new taxes on cigarettes and services like auto repairs.

Kentucky Lawmakers Send Budget And Tax Overhaul To Bevin

By 14 hours ago
Anne Kitzman, 123rf Stock Photo

Kentucky’s Republican-led legislature has passed a new two-year state budget that cuts much of state government in order to put more money into the state’s ailing pension systems.

Kentucky Senate Advances Last-Minute Overhaul Of Tax Code

By Apr 2, 2018
Alexey Stiop, 123rf Stock Photo

Note: Times in Eastern

Updated: 4:38 p.m.: The bill narrowly passed out of the state Senate, with a vote of 20-18. All Senate Democrats voted against the measure and were joined by 11 Republicans, some of whom expressed concerns about raising taxes.

Kentucky Group Criticizes Bevin’s Budget, Pushes For Tax Reform

By Kyeland Jackson (KPR) Jan 18, 2018
SERGEY KUZMIN/123RF STOCK PHOTO

A coalition of economic, education, health and advocacy groups is criticizing Gov. Matt Bevin’s proposed budget cuts — and instead, is pushing for “revenue raising tax reform.”