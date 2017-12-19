Kentucky Parks Offer Events to Bring in New Year

Officials said state resort parks across Kentucky will offer New Year's Eve parties and other events to celebrate 2018.

A statement from the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet said some park options to celebrate the new year will include dinner buffets, dancing and theater.

Many are offering packages that include entertainment options and lodging. Five parks are offering guided hikes on New Year's Day.

Details on what's being offered where are available online at www.parks.ky.gov.

Lake Barkley State Resort Park

Barkley Bash 2018 Dec. 31st-Jan. 1st

Kenlake State Resort Park

Pick Your Party New Year’s Eve Dec. 31st-Jan. 1st

First Day Hike Jan. 1st 10:00am-Noon

Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park

New Year’s Eve Celebration Dec. 31st-Jan. 1st 5:00pm-Noon

National First Day Hike Jan. 1st Noon-2pm