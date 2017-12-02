In Kentucky, McConnell Says Tax Bill Won't Add to Nation's Debt

Fresh off his biggest legislative victory of the year, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is disputing projections that the Senate's tax bill would add to the nation's debt woes.

McConnell told reporters in Kentucky on Saturday he thinks the tax overhaul will generate more than enough economic growth to plug the deficits forecast. Over the next decade, the Republican tax plan is projected to add at least $1 trillion dollars to the national debt.

McConnell discounted that, saying he believes the plan is revenue neutral.

He also predicted the House and Senate can iron out differences over the tax legislation and get it to President Donald Trump before Christmas.

He says he can't foresee any compromise that would keep Senate Republicans from passing a final version.