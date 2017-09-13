Kentucky Leads Nation In Decline of Uninsured

New data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows Kentucky led the nation with the largest decrease of people without insurance since the implementation of former President Barack Obama's health care law.

In 2013, 14.3 percent of Kentucky's population did not have health insurance. By 2016, that number dropped to 5.1 percent. It represents a 64 percent decrease, the largest drop of any state.

Most of that decrease is because Kentucky was one of 31 states that expanded its Medicaid program under the federal Affordable Care Act. Since then, more than 461,000 people have gotten health coverage through Medicaid.

Republican Gov. Matt Bevin wants to move people off the Medicaid program. He says while more people in Kentucky have insurance, the state still struggles with health outcomes.