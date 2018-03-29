Kentucky Lawmakers Resurrect Pension Bill

Republican lawmakers in Kentucky have resurrected a bill to overhaul one of the nation's worst-funded pension systems.

The 291-page proposal was approved Thursday by a legislative committee moments after it was released publicly. The new bill preserves most benefits for current teachers and state workers, but would move new hires into a hybrid cash balance plan.

The bill was written so quickly it has not been reviewed by actuaries, so lawmakers don't know how the bill will financially impact the retirement system. Bill sponsor Republican Rep. John "Bam" Carney said lawmakers expect it to save $300 million over 30 years.

Kentucky's retirement systems are $41 billion short of the money that will be required to pay benefits over the next 30 years.

The House is scheduled to vote on the bill Thursday afternoon.