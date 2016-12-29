Kentucky Lake Bridge Open to Pedestrian Traffic @ 1:30PM Today

By 1 minute ago

Credit KYTC District 1 Facebook

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials are inviting the public to take part in a 'first hike' on the bike and pedestrian lane of the new US 68/KY 80 Eggners Ferry Bridge.

Anyone wanting to participate should meet at the Calloway County end of the bridge at 1:30PM. 

There will be no formal opening of the pathway, but the soft opening will allow pedestrians to use the bridge in time for New Year's Day hikes. 

The bridge connects to the Land Between the Lakes trail system, which will lead to the new Lake Barkley bridge being constructed at Canton. 

Opening of the trail on Eggners Ferry Bridge had been held up awaiting arrival of some handrail that was required along an embankment next to the paved pathway.

The new bridge opened to four-lane traffic over the summer and replaced the old Eggners Ferry Bridge which was demolished. 

Tags: 
eggners ferry
KYTC

